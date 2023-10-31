© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof That Justin Trudeau Wants You Dead & Proof That Vaccine Mandates Are Coming Back To Canada with the Defeat of Bill C-278
Bill C-278 in Canada was brought forward by supposedly the next prime minister, Pierre Poilievre. The Bill stated that should it become law Canadians could never again be forced to get a vaccine against their better judgment and against their own personal will.
It was voted down because the Liberals have the majority in the House of Commons, there is no way a bill that protects human beings from the Liberals will ever become a law.
Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party obviously want to bring mandates back for both masks and vaccines and should they do that you can expect lockdowns to come as well. The defeat of this bill is everything that you should need to know about their plans for your future. Now what are you going to do about it?
