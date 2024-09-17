© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that Russian troops had liberated two more settlements in the Kursk direction of the front. In particular, we are talking about such settlements as 'Uspenovka' and 'Borki'. Thus, as of September 17, 2024, Russian troops have already liberated 15 settlements in the Kursk region, forcing the Ukrainian Army units to leave their positions chaotically. At the same time, it is worth noting that war correspondents reported on the liberation of the villages of 'Borki' and 'Uspenovka' by Russian troops on September 14.......................................................................... ******************************************************
