FIRESTORM! Dr. Bill Schnoebelen Podcast on Omegamanradio.com!

What is lashon hara’a (Evil Speaking)? How does James Chapter 3 (KJV) PROPHETICALLY point to the outburst of FIRESTORMS during the last decade, specifically the brutal fires still raging throughout southern California? Dr. William Schnoebelen delivers a passionate message on Omegamanradio.com, targeting the political and spiritual implications of this deadly tragedy. Are professional arsonists to blame - left-wing incompetence - OR is there something MORE sinister going on? And beyond that, what is Yeshua Messiah revealing to us and how do Believers need to respond? JOIN Dr. Bill and host Shannon Ray Davis as the discussion gets fired up in this timely podcast concerning a devastating, End-Time FIRESTORM!