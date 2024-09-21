Unlock 🔐 the Secrets to Happy Goats 🐐: Expert Care Tips 🎩 with Dr. John Maulsby

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





💪 Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





🙌 Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





———





🌟🐐 Exciting Episode Alert! 🌟





Join us on the Naturally Inspired Radio Show as we welcome the incredible Dr. John Maulsby! 🎙️✨ In this episode, we’ll dive into the world of raising small livestock, with a special focus on goats! 🐐💚





Discover: 🔍 What your goats need to thrive 🌱 Essential care tips for happy, healthy goats 💡 Common misconceptions about goat care 🥕 How to create the perfect environment for your livestock





Whether you're a seasoned farmer or just curious about these adorable animals, you won’t want to miss this insightful conversation! Tune in Monday to Friday, 3-5 PM (MDT)! 🎉📅





Got questions? Text Tammy at 720-303-8868 and join the fun for a chance to win $100 in health products! 🏆💰





#NaturallyInspired #GoatCare #LivestockLove #DrJohnMaulsby #FarmLife #HealthyLiving





———-





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

🔊 Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





———





💬 Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





———





👍 Like ❤️ Love 🫶 Share 🤝 Subscribe 🔁 Repost Everywhere!

🔥 Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom — Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here: ❤️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❤️





———





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

GoatCare, SmallLivestock, NaturallyInspired, DrJohnMaulsby, FarmLife, RaisingGoats, AnimalCare, SustainableFarming, HappyGoats, LivestockManagement, FarmToTable, Homesteading, EcoFriendly, AnimalWellness, HealthyLiving, GoatHusbandry, FarmersMarket, GoatLovers, Agriculture, Inspiration





#GoatCare #SmallLivestock #NaturallyInspired #DrJohnMaulsby #FarmLife #RaisingGoats #AnimalCare #SustainableFarming #HappyGoats #LivestockManagement #FarmToTable #Homesteading #EcoFriendly #AnimalWellness #HealthyLiving #GoatHusbandry #FarmersMarket #GoatLovers #Agriculture #Inspiration





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



