© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 105 - Israeli AI Assassination System: Autopilot’s Disease…Russian forces on Golan Heights while more SADC forces die in DRC
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
8/4/24
In this edition we cover a whole shopping list of Blindspots that hide in plain sight!
- The state of the Gaza genocide - in numbers
- +972 Magazine expose - Israel’s AI assassination system
- Russian Military Police deploy on Golan Heights
- The posthuman and a 21st century disorder - Autopilot’s Disease
- Scott Ritter on the collapsing Ukrainian Defence
- More SADC forces die in the DRC
- Found on the interweb: Russian 3x3 wheel drive motorbike
Update on Bunker 42 vegetable project
Brighteon announcement