America to Attack Russia 05/31/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about War. War between Russia and America. Russia has moved eleven nuclear submarines into the Atlantic Ocean. Putin has warned his citizens to “work as if you are on the frontline, as if you are mobilized for war”. We also see that Russia will interpret the arrival of F-16’s in Ukraine as a “Nuclear Attack”.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: