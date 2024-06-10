Mass Vaccination and FIREFIGHTER deaths - Part 10

Fire fighters and EMT continue to drop like flies since the experimental covid bioweapon was forced on the population.

There is a massive cover up going on.

This can only be described as GENOCIDE!

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/