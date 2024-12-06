BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Hockey Feat. NHL Highlights | Blues vs. Flames | December 05, 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
23 views • 6 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Winning Hockey Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra

https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023

Great goaltending wins hockey games and championships. In this comprehensive video, Coach Richard Shulmistra draws upon his extensive playing and coaching experiences to explain the essential components needed to become a successful goaltender. The program was designed to help young players improve their fundamentals and understand the art and science of goaltending . It is also intended to help coaches provide comprehensive instruction on every facet of this challenging position. Among the topics covered are: skating and movement drills, techniques for saves and puck control, angles and the center line theory, strategies to handle the puck in a variety of game situations and much more. This video is an indispensable resource for goalies and coaches at every level of play.

https://bit.ly/CoachTubeHockey111023


Video credit:

NHL Highlights | Blues vs. Flames | December 05, 2024

Get into the 2024-25 season with the NHL App -- it’s hockey in your hand! Mobile-friendly Game Stories joins the video lineup, so you can watch all the highlights just the way you want — from 10-second in-game Quick Clips to 10-minute Condensed Games and everything in between.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4iligQN

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4f4u4E7

NHL

@NHL

https://www.youtube.com/@NHL


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun.

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

hockeyice hockeynhlussportsnetworkussportsradioncaa hockeyhigh school hockeygoaltendingin goal
