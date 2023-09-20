BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BARDS FEST – EQUIPPING THE SAINTS FOR THE WORK OF THE MINISTRY
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
52 views • 09/20/2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/

https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

https://rumble.com/c/BardsFMPodcast

https://app.clouthub.com/#/upcoming

https://www.youtube.com/@BardsFM

BARDS FEST – EQUIPPING THE SAINTS FOR THE WORK OF THE MINISTRY

Awakening the Warriors and the Shepherds for a time such as this.

We live in a time where evil walks openly in our world. The Warrior and Shepherds of Christ are being called to make a stand. It is time to gather and hear the words of Father that inspire the hearts of the righteous.

Bards Fest is about fellowship, families, breaking bread, and lighting the campfires to bring the soldiers together and replenish the Spirit and the Faith in Jesus. Each day will be filled with speakers filled with the Holy Spirit to empower and inspire. And each night will be a coming together to share in a meal, pray, and worship in the Father.

Keywords
wednesdayministrygrantlilyscott kestersonbrycebardsfestjason heydingerresistancechicksseptember 202321 thru 23flemingsburg kentucky mandolin farmsbluegrass music
