'Rona Jabs: I Want The Truth

Both Of These Things Can’t Be True
* Is a new meta-analysis on the (low) risk of myocarditis after the vax flawed and/or propaganda?
* According to renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, vaccine-induced myocarditis is a big deal.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 23 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vxewa-i-want-the-truth-about-the-vaccine-ep.-2038-06232023.html