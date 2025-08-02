‘Why aren't the documents being released?’ - Virginia Giuffre’s brother, clip 2

‘Why aren't the documents being released?’ — Virginia Giuffre’s brother

💬 “It's time for these monsters to be EXPOSED,” Virginia Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, says — while Trump and his friends hope the truth stays buried.

Adding:

Rags to pedo riches: The rise of Jeffrey Epstein

The US sex offender's early financial success would have been impossible without the involvement of the rich and powerful.

Meet the people who helped turn college dropout Epstein into a successful financier:

👉Leslie Wexner – the billionaire owner of Victoria’s Secret retained Epstein as his financial manager for 20 years and was the latter’s main financial client for a while. From the late 1980s and until 2007, Wexner ostensibly paid about $200 million in fees

👉Leon Black – this billionaire private equity investor became another top financial client of Epstein whom he paid some $170 million in fees

👉Robert Maxwell – the disgraced British media mogul and suspected Mossad agent supposedly provided a “money start” to Epstein, according to an Epstein accountant’s testimony

👉Adnan Khashoggi – the Saudi arms dealer who was implicated in the infamous Iran-Contra affair where he allegedly acted as a middleman. He was yet another of Epstein’s high-profile financial clients