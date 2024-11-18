Short-Circuit the CBDC to Protect Privacy and Financial Freedom - Catherine Austin Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we staring into the abyss of a future economic collapse? According to Catherine Austin Fitts - the president of Solari Report and a financial expert with global experience - she’s more worried about a “financial coup d'etat.” She explains how secret government systems are working to solidify a central banking control system with which they could manipulate digital currency, which could then be tracked and traced - and withheld from anyone for any reason. Digital currency and government-funded surveillance is part of how these globalists control the masses. “We need to reverse-engineer this coup,” Catherine says. She talks about the potential future dangers of a digital currency, how it can track every minute of our lives, and whether Americans should pull their money out of big banks.
TAKEAWAYS
Warnings against the digital identification collection of Real ID
Build and maintain a successful relationship with a great bank that’s loyal to its customers
Digital money is programmable - globalists can program it to do whatever they want and decide to block us from using our finances
Central bankers began taking control of fiscal policy in the mid-1990s
