New Jersey is TRYING to stop this Grandma from asking questions of her tyrannical government

Mirrored Content
A new bill in New Jersey would allow elected officials to sue you if you file too many information requests. They can decide who is asking too many questions and "harassing" the government and make them stop. We're about to show you the face of the real troublemakers of New Jersey and why lawmakers have decided to go after anyone who goes after them.