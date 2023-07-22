My Double Ukraine Dream. Swarming with Flies. Utters

68 views • 07/22/2023

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

I dreamed twice on 7-21-23 that the Crimea of Ukraine was swarming with Black House Flies.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.