SHOCKING STATISTICS: Pfizer's Revenues After Covid, $90 Billion in one year !!

SHOCKING STATISTICS: “It took decades and decades for Pfizer to get to $40 billion in revenues, before covid. After covid, in one year, $90 Billion.”
Ed Dowd explains how Pfizer capitalized on the pandemic and what kinda money it was planning to make with additional boosters. (Episode: 244)
Full podcast: https://www.youtube.com/live/lY90DUWBwss?feature=share
https://twitter.com/i/status/1633502259073126407