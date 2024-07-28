Prophecies | BETRAYAL ARISING IN THE ENEMY’S CAMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Kirk Elliott July 22, 2024

38:48 - 40:56

https://rumble.com/v57xnwd-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html









Kim Clement June 14, 2014.

0:46-4:41

https://youtu.be/38E5ztgaK9Y?si=l_JgiaSxebnPu0eV









Julie Green July 20, 2024 delivered July 22, 2024

9:59 -17:16

https://rumble.com/v57ybsl-live-with-julie.html









Hank Kunneman July 21, 2024

Spirit of Betrayal arises in the Enemies Camp

3:39-10:23

13:07 - 13:59

https://youtu.be/pNS5RfHt2DA?si=APcN6B-94wliJLQK









Dutch Sheets July 24, 24

0-9:38

https://youtu.be/Zx_Cpa7z04s?si=RVczk-6ScYCpRy7N









Robin Bullock 11th Hour July 23, 2024

21:14 - 24:38

27:46 - 28:46

https://www.youtube.com/live/zY-CBND5TQA?si=_L5rinLvad82oTap









Robin D Bullock Church International July 21, 2024

50:00 - 55:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/J2Op0jJ_B6M?si=9fpFdpZP5kFeXD2x









Tim Sheets July 7, 2024

2:52 - 5:03

https://youtu.be/xMOE86q8dLQ?si=lMIxLnygw-TRJd5G









Donna Rigney Elijah Streams July 23, 2024

8:36 - 9:2612:41 - 22:27

2





