Prophecies | BETRAYAL ARISING IN THE ENEMY’S CAMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Kirk Elliott July 22, 2024
38:48 - 40:56
https://rumble.com/v57xnwd-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Kim Clement June 14, 2014.
0:46-4:41
https://youtu.be/38E5ztgaK9Y?si=l_JgiaSxebnPu0eV
Julie Green July 20, 2024 delivered July 22, 2024
9:59 -17:16
https://rumble.com/v57ybsl-live-with-julie.html
Hank Kunneman July 21, 2024
Spirit of Betrayal arises in the Enemies Camp
3:39-10:23
13:07 - 13:59
https://youtu.be/pNS5RfHt2DA?si=APcN6B-94wliJLQK
Dutch Sheets July 24, 24
0-9:38
https://youtu.be/Zx_Cpa7z04s?si=RVczk-6ScYCpRy7N
Robin Bullock 11th Hour July 23, 2024
21:14 - 24:38
27:46 - 28:46
https://www.youtube.com/live/zY-CBND5TQA?si=_L5rinLvad82oTap
Robin D Bullock Church International July 21, 2024
50:00 - 55:42
https://www.youtube.com/live/J2Op0jJ_B6M?si=9fpFdpZP5kFeXD2x
Tim Sheets July 7, 2024
2:52 - 5:03
https://youtu.be/xMOE86q8dLQ?si=lMIxLnygw-TRJd5G
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams July 23, 2024
8:36 - 9:2612:41 - 22:27
2
