SHINOBI ARUKI (secret ninja walking method)

Shinobi aruki refers to the Ninja's secret method of moving stealthfully. Walking in silence: sound is produced especially in modified floors so walk around the edges not in the middle of the tatami. Also train walking on ice and rocks wearing 下駄 geta not only for balance but also for learning how to walk making the least sound possible.
