◽️ Scott Ritter.

◽️ Ukrainians demand to ban the use of depleted uranium ammunition.

◽️ Russia's Shoigu inspects Russia arms factories, says arms production increasing 7 or 8 times in 2023.

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery and active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by artillery, as well as the active actions of the units of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Novomikhaylovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 motor vehicles.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 18 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 motor vehicles.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 96 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 114 areas.

💥1 guidance radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Davydov Brod (Kherson region).

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 18 rocket-propelled projectile, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and one GLSDB guided missile.

- Russian Defense Ministry