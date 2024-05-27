© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Letters About The Weather | Short Film 1999
Letters about the weather is a futuristic short film set 50 years from now, at a time where virtual reality is so real and addictive that it has nestled its way into the actual fibre of reality. It is a place where it's possible for a person to have a virtual relationship with a partner of choice, day or night. This technology has become so easy and so accessible that humans have lost touch with reality. Letters about the weather follows a woman, fed up with perfection and fantasies, and sees her seek the truth and unpredictability that reality can bring.