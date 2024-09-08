BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CANCER - CAUSED BY PARASITES!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
504 views • 8 months ago

VIDEO & COMMENTS BELOWED MIRRORED FROM:

https://youtu.be/70yyHUzq-sU?si=TwEoR7l06zajZBfK


In this video we bring you the highly anticipated video evidence that cancer is caused by micro-parasites and is therefore preventable and heal-able.


We show you the footage that was shot over a 20-year period by renowned doctors with the complete explanation of the micro-parasitical life cycle and how they cause cancer. You also get to see some simple experiments with which you can detect the parasites and make them visible yourself.


The previous video on this matter can be found here:

• Cancer is a Microparasitical Infectio...


Visit us at our web shops for the most powerful cancer supplements & holistic therapy devices:

https://lyranara.com

https://lyranara.com/product/vegetbal...

https://lyranara.com/vita-chip/

https://lyranara.me/

https://lyranara.me/product/artemisia...

https://lyranara.me/dmso/

https://lyranara.me/peptides/


Please like, share & subscribe.


Stay healthy!

Keywords
cancersciencemedicinesfenbendazoleonlineantiparasitichydroxychloroquineivermectinis a parasitework to kill cancerall cancersgo to naturopathic doctoror do researchsee flccc netmight helpadd dot between name and net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy