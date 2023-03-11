Fox News 🦊 Hosts & Executives Secretly Reject Election Fraud Evidence & Accept Biden 😲

Text messages and internal communications from Fox news hosts and executives ridiculed the notion that the 2020 elections were fraudulent. The messages were exposed in court filings by Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation lawsuit against Fox news. Messages from Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity show them mocking Sidney Powell, and also accepting Joe Biden as the legitimate winner, and ridiculing the notion that there was substantial fraud during the 2020 elections.



https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23685186-fox-dominion-216-filing ): Dominion Voting lawsuit document 192 pages. The following pages contain the shocking messages of the Fox news hosts and executives privately mocking the idea that the elections were fraudulent.The listed pages follow the page numbers as listed on the the document itself 📄 rather than the scroll bar page numbers that change as you scroll: pg 8 [Tucker & Hannity mocking the idea the elections were rigged], pg 9 [Dana Perino & others mocking the idea the elections were rigged], pg 10 [Tucker Carlson denying widespread election fraud & arguing with Sydney Powell], pg 19 [Tucker Carlson uses the 'f-word' while expressing he is afraid of losing his audience; Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham also express fear about losing their audience; Tucker Carlson attacks Trump), pg 22 [Rupert Murdoch denying that widespread election fraud occurred], pg 23 [Jeanine Pirro's show got cancelled because Fox news feared she would expose election fraud], pg 24 [Tucker complains about losing viewers and their trust], pg 25 [Tucker Carlson is furious that his audience saw Sidney Powell telling Maria Bartiromo that software rigged the elections; Jared Kushner rejects the idea of the election rigging software], pg 26 [calling Arizona early for Trump opponent damaged Fox news & they strategize how to woo audience back], pg 27 [Neil Cavuto opposes Trump], pg 28 [Fox news complains about losing viewers to Newsmax], pg 29 [Tucker Carlson complains about losing viewers], pg 30 [Tommy Firth the producer for Laura Ingraham texted fox news executive Ron Mitchell -- who oversees Ingraham's show - that he is furious about any claim that the elections were rigged & accepts Biden], pg 31 [Tucker Carlson uses the f-word while complaining that the stock price of Fox news corporation is down], pg 33 [after a Lou Dobbs broadcast exposing widespread election fraud; Fox news hosts and executives get threatened by Dominion Voting employee Tony Fratto -- who worked in the George W. Bush administration -- Tony angrily warned them in a message that "dangerous lines" are being crossed] etc.



https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20527888-dominion-v-fox-news-complaint ): Dominion Voting lawsuit document 443 pgs.





