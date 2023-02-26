© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/22/2023 Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, co-chair the Fourth Meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation. Aside from discussing bilateral issues such as strengthening trade, investment, health and connectivity cooperation, the two also discussed various shared priorities such as ASEAN and Myanmar.
02/22/2023 中共国外交部长秦刚和印度尼西亚外交部长雷特诺·马尔苏迪共同主持双边合作联委会第四次会议。双方在会上就加强贸易、投资、卫生和互联互通合作等双边问题进行了讨论，同时还就东盟和缅甸等各种共同优先议题进行了讨论。
