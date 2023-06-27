Billionaire and philanthropist James Crown died Sunday in a car crash while on a racetrack in Colorado.





The Colorado Sun reported that Crown, 70, died Sunday after his vehicle hit a barrier on a racetrack at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colo., Sunday, which was also his birthday. According to the Colorado Sun, the coroner ruled that Crown’s death was an accident and that “multiple blunt force trauma” was evident as the autopsy remains pending.





Crown had also served on JPMorgan’s board since the early 1990s and was also a board director at General Dynamics. Crown, who lived in Chicago, was also the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. based in Colorado, according to CNN.





In recent months JP Morgan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.





In June, JP Morgan agreed to a $290 million settlement with Epstein victims for conducting business with convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein despite him being flagged as a “high-risk client.”









🚨JP Morgan Board Member & Billionaire, James Crown, has died from a “Car Accident”





- He was once considered to be in Barack Obama’s “inner circle.” He was appointed by Obama in 2014 to serve on his intelligence advisory board.





MJ TRUTH SHARES HIS THOUGHTS:

It sounds like James Crown was taken out. It sounds like JP Morgan is cleaning up some loose ends. They’re a criminal syndicate. The list of their criminal behavior grows.





• June 2019 - Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust is owned by JP Morgan Chase

https://cbsnews.com/amp/news/ship-seized-in-1-3-billion-cocaine-bust-is-owned-by-jp-morgan-chase/





• April 2023 - JPMorgan’s bombshell Jeffrey Epstein messages revealed: Execs joked about 16-year-old Miley Cyrus and ‘Sugar Daddy’

https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/jpmorgans-bombshell-jeffrey-epstein-messages-revealed-execs-joked-about-16-year-old-miley-cyrus-and-sugar-daddy/





• May 2023 - The Jeffrey Epstein Files: Trove of never-before-seen emails and calendars that included JP Morgan Execs as well as Big Celebrities & Political Elites

https://dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12136305/Trove-Jeffrey-Epsteins-emails-calendar-entries-reveals-pedophiles-network-power.html





• May 2023 - Former JP Morgan Banking Chief Jes Staley accused of ‘aggressively’ raping Jeffrey Epstein victim ‘with his permission’

https://nypost.com/2023/05/03/jes-staley-allegedly-raped-jeffrey-epstein-victim/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_source=twitter





• May 2023 - US Virgin Islands can't find Google co-founder Larry Page to subpoena him in a lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase for 'enabling Epstein's sex-trafficking ring'

https://dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12058017/The-Virgin-islands-locate-Google-founder-Larry-Page.html





• May 2023 - Jeffrey Epstein used US Virgin Islands First Lady to remain 'unchecked' in sex-trafficking scheme, JP Morgan claims in court filing

https://africa.businessinsider.com/politics/jeffrey-epstein-used-us-virgin-islands-first-lady-to-remain-unchecked-in-sex/58hh3lw.amp





• June 2023 - JP Morgan agrees to pay Epstein victims $290million in historic class action lawsuit settlement after it was revealed bank continued to do business with him for years despite labeling him a 'high risk client'

https://dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12185695/JP-Morgan-reaches-settlement-Epstein-victims.html





• June 2023 - Report concluded in 2019 that Epstein regularly gave personal and business advice to Former JPMorgan Chief Jes Staley, set up meetings with government officials

https://wsj.com/articles/internal-jpmorgan-report-provides-new-details-on-banks-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-fb089131





• June 2023 - BlackRock, JP Morgan set up 'reconstruction bank' for Ukraine

https://humanevents.com/2023/06/19/blackrock-jp-morgan-set-up-reconstruction-bank-for-ukraine





• June 2023- JP Morgan “Mistakenly” Deletes 47 Million Emails, Permanently https://reuters.com/legal/jpmorgan-chase-is-fined-by-sec-over-mistaken-deletion-emails-2023-06-22/#:~:text=NEW%20YORK%2C%20June%2022%20(Reuters,were%20mistakenly%20and%20permanently%20deleted.