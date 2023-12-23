Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Learn how to make “Bag in a Bottle CDS” (Includes Step-By-Step Instructional PDF at the end)
channel image
CLO2 Solutions
114 Subscribers
212 views
Published 2 months ago

In this short video I show how you can easily make 3000 ppm CDS in glass or plastic bottles. CDS is CLO2 (Chlorine Dioxide) which has been absorbed into water and is probably the safest, most potent antiviral and antibacterial known to man. It is especially capable of easily destroying viral proteins at low ppm concentrations which are safe to use.

PDF step-by-step instructions at the end of the video

Please subscribe, like & share to get this info out to the world!

You can also find supportive and CLO2 Solutions information at the following links:

Telegram CLO2 Solutions Invite Link: https://t.me/+dAnmAtAaQlE4YWQ1

Substack CLO2 Solutions Link: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/


Keywords
healthchlorine dioxidediycdscovid-19covid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket