Learn how to make “Bag in a Bottle CDS” (Includes Step-By-Step Instructional PDF at the end)

In this short video I show how you can easily make 3000 ppm CDS in glass or plastic bottles. CDS is CLO2 (Chlorine Dioxide) which has been absorbed into water and is probably the safest, most potent antiviral and antibacterial known to man. It is especially capable of easily destroying viral proteins at low ppm concentrations which are safe to use.

PDF step-by-step instructions at the end of the video

