Trumpets, The "Antichrist", and The Greater Exodus
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
121 views • 8 months ago

Happy and Blessed Yom Teruah (Day of Shouting / Trumpets) to all Overcomers. The New Moon has been sighted, and tonight marks the beginning of God’s Holy Day according to the Calendar of the Torah in which all seven firstfruits offerings (from barley to the wheat and the fruits) are used for determining the accurate keeping of all Holy Days, as required by God. This special day is the “day and hour that no man knows” because the sighting of a crescent moon is required to declare it in the evening. We are here now, and this may be the most important livestream ever done on Overcome Babylon. You will be receiving extreme clarity on the Matthew 24 timeline of events after the abomination of desolation is deployed in Jerusalem, and you will see how the antichrist from the “desert” is going to rise up, with the return of Christ taking place very soon and on a future Feast of Trumpets Day to gather up all Tribes of Israel back to the land. Using biblical astronomy and scholarly research, I will show you how these things might play out in the very near future.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Keywords
prophecytribulationbible prophecyrevelationcut offantichrist70gapprophecy updateabomination of desolationcovenantend times prophecyfulfilledamir tsarfatibook of daniel70 weekschuck misslerend times signsantichrist revealedgeneration2434490daniel 9 explainedbook of daniel explained70th week of daniel kjvskip heitzig
