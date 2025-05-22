The Role of Nutrition in Sun Protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sun protection isn’t just about sunscreen—nutrition plays a key role too! Foods rich in antioxidants (like vitamins C, E, and omega-3s) help protect your skin from UV damage from the inside out. Pair that with clean, nutrient-packed skincare (like @TruthTreatmentSystems) for a powerful defense!
