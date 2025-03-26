$13,081.91. That’s the staggering cost per voter foisted upon Nebraska’s 1,216,000 registered voters by their congressional delegation, as uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This figure stems from a jaw-dropping $15,907,799,072 in fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive spending across 100 instances—all unanimously approved by Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith. For Nebraska’s 1,216,000 voters, this $13,081.91 each is a damning indictment of a delegation mired in corruption, ineptitude, or both, with DOGE’s findings exposing only a fraction of their fiscal recklessness.



This $15.9 billion total, averaging $3,181,559,814.40 per delegate, translates to $2,616.38 per voter per delegate—a grotesque burden on Nebraskans. From $50,000 in unused DoD leaflets to a $600,000,000 idle FEMA relief fleet, the waste spans the absurd to the astronomical. DOGE’s report details $4.4 billion in overpriced DoD purchases, $5 billion in unused FEMA equipment, and trifles like $200,000 espresso machines—each a testament to the delegation’s unified apathy. Their unanimous “yes” votes on these 100 items, tucked into bills like the FY 2025 NDAA and supplemental appropriations, reveal a clique either too clueless to notice or too complicit to care.



Suspicion runs rife: kickbacks, collusion, and outright crime shadow their decisions. How else to explain $590,000,000 blown on bloated aircraft programs or $149,072 in overpriced soap dispensers—8,000% markups from contractors like Boeing? Critics argue this isn’t mere stupidity but a deliberate grift, with the delegation either pocketing benefits or bowing to corporate cronies. Their consistent approval of $617 million in unused DoD parts and $4.1 billion in idle FEMA infrastructure suggests a systemic failure—or a calculated one. DOGE’s meticulous tally paints them as puppets in a corrupt congressional machine, rubber-stamping omnibus bills without scrutiny.



The Nebraska delegation’s ineptitude is equally glaring. Are they too dim to spot $580,000,000 in overpriced submarines or $500,000 in FEMA catering splurges? Their obliviousness to these excesses—each a neon sign of fraud—defies reason. Taxpayers bear the brunt, with $13,081.91 per voter reflecting just these 100 items. DOGE warns this is the tip of the iceberg: beyond these shared votes, the delegation’s broader record—often four or five strong—hints at billions more squandered in other configurations. Their fiscal negligence deepens the national debt, a legacy of borrowed funds Nebraskans will repay for generations.



For Nebraska’s total population of 1,978,379 (voters and non-voters alike), the $15.9 billion divides to $8,041.07 per person—another lens on this debacle. Each delegate’s $3.18 billion share saddles every resident with $1,608.21, a stark reminder that this waste spares no one. The delegation’s failure isn’t just financial; it’s a betrayal of trust. DOGE’s analysis, spotlighting their role in oversight breakdowns, underscores a Congress too lazy or compromised to challenge bureaucratic excess. From $50,000 leaflets to $600,000,000 fleets, their votes fuel a parade of fraud and abuse, with Nebraska’s five at the forefront.



Accusations pile up: stupidity, corruption, or a toxic blend of both. They’ve enabled a system where $13,081.91 per voter is a baseline, not an endpoint. DOGE’s 100-item list—detailed in the “Nebraska DOGE Report” and a 10-part video series—exposes their complicity, but their individual tallies promise worse. Fischer, Ricketts, Flood, Bacon, and Smith stand as poster children for legislative rot, too apathetic or greedy to curb excess. As Nebraska’s 1,216,000 voters grapple with this $13,081.91 bill—and the nation with a ballooning debt—DOGE’s revelations demand accountability. This delegation’s waste isn’t just a number; it’s a scandal of negligence and crime, with much more likely lurking in the shadows.



