© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bwfbze104
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023 Fellow fighter “Pei Lian”: “I would like to say to Mr. Guo’s wife and Guo Mei, we are all your family, and we won’t let anybody hurt our brother Miles! I also have a few words to American patriots, please follow Mr. Miles Guo immediately, and he has been of benefit to the U.S.!”
#DOJ #FBI #SEC #GTV
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023： 战友“陪练”：我想对七嫂和郭美说，我们都是你们的家人！谁要是伤害了七哥，我们绝不会放过他！我还想对美国的爱国者们说，赶快关注郭文贵先生，他对美国有恩！
#美国司法部 #美国联邦调查局 #美国证监会 #GTV