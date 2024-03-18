X Marks the Spot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we would like to share with you some crap in our air, in the sky and contaminating our bodies. Now's the time to turn to Jesus, Repent, believe in Christ's death and resurrection and ask him to be your Savior! Amen! God Bless you all and may the Peace of Christ be upon you all! Thanks for watching The High Desert Homestead.