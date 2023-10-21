© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
C19 SHOT DAMAGE IS DONE: 25% OF BABIES DEADhttps://rumble.com/v3qcvoj-c19-shot-damage-is-done-25-of-babies-dead.html
When you are trying to depopulate the world of human beings, you need a multi-pronged program.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane
Support Dr Jane Ruby who fights depopulationhttps://rumble.com/v3qqhej-support-dr-jane-ruby-who-fights-depopulation.html
