WATCH: AIPAC's puppet senator can't defend her masters
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who took almost $600,000 from AIPAC, squirmed when asked if the Israel lobby should register as a foreign agent:
"I don't know... I guess I'd have to look at the definition." 🤡
Pathetic! The same AIPAC (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/51948) that:
🔴Spent $42M in 2024 buying US politicians
🔴Forces $17.9B/year in military aid to Israel
🔴Smears critics as "anti-Semitic"
If it's not a foreign agent, then Israel is not a foreign state 😏