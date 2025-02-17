Consumer Confidence CRASHES: Economic Alarm Bells RINGING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lynette Zang
Feb 15, 2025
Today's video is about the consumer confidence report that just came out of the University Of Michigan. It looks like consumer confidence is at an all time low, what does that mean for you? You need to be prepared!
Set An Appointment with us here! https://meetings.hubspot.com/strategyconsultation/youtube-bookings?uuid=a793fe3c-f600-4662-b75a-2124b9a3148f Or Call us! 📞 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264
We are here to be of service to YOU!