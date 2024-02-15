© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Ron Johnson:
- 6 million people illegally crossed.
– 31 states have a population less than 6 million.
- 2 million known gotaways.
- Increased drug trafficking.
– over 100,000 fentanyl overdoses.
- Increased sex trafficking.
The fact of the matter is that @POTUS and Democrats’ open border policies have caused an explosion of illegal immigration and are facilitating the multi-billion-dollar business model of some of the most evil people on the planet.
@SenRonJohnson