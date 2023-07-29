Neuer Tag - Gleiche Mission (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probleme können nur gelöst werden, wenn jedem klar ist WAS und WER das Problem ist.Und auch wenn die Nennung der Probleme "verboten" ist, so muss es trotzdem getan werden.
Wer das Problem erkannt hat, wird es nie wieder ignorieren können!
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Videotipp:
Genozid
https://t.me/ftaol1/137
Papiersturm
https://t.me/ftaol1/159
Was ist Loxismus
https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270
Deutsche Geschichte
https://t.me/ftaol1/106
Danke für eure Aufmerksamkeit!
FTAOL-Mirror
Besucht uns gerne auf auf unseren anderen Seiten:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon, Goyim TV)