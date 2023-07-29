BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Neuer Tag - Gleiche Mission (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
From Truth And Other Lies
18 views • 07/29/2023

Probleme können nur gelöst werden, wenn jedem klar ist WAS und WER das Problem ist.Und auch wenn die Nennung der Probleme "verboten" ist, so muss es trotzdem getan werden.


Wer das Problem erkannt hat, wird es nie wieder ignorieren können!


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Videotipp:


Genozid

https://t.me/ftaol1/137

Papiersturm

https://t.me/ftaol1/159

Was ist Loxismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270

Deutsche Geschichte

https://t.me/ftaol1/106


Danke für eure Aufmerksamkeit!

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf auf unseren anderen Seiten:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon, Goyim TV)


animationvaccinenwowhobatmanmarvelcoronaproblemsvengeancewefcovidsubtitleftaol
