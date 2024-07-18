Resisting Offended Women!

Wednesday Night Live 17 July 2024





Join us in this episode as we reflect on listener feedback, explore negotiation strategies, and touch on current events and ethical dilemmas. From self-employment to dating dynamics, we delve into societal issues and government influences on relationships. Discussing the welfare state's impact on gender dynamics, we emphasize collaboration and honest communication. Through personal anecdotes and philosophical insights, we address dating ethics, personal growth, and financial tips. We stress the importance of honesty, self-awareness, and accountability in relationships and society, urging listeners to engage authentically and embrace rationality in navigating life's complexities.





