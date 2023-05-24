LARGE ASTEROID DEBRIS OVER MEXICO VOLCANO+AUSTRALIA(CHUNK HIT VOLCANO) / BIG FIRES-WORMWOOD-PX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 23, 2023





LARGE ASTEROID DEBRI EITHER HIT OR EXPLODED NEAR VOLCANO CLOSE TO MEXICO CITY MEXICO (TONS MORE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM DEBRIS SOON COMING GLOBALLY) PLUS DEBRI EXPLODED OVER AUSTRALIA CAUSING SONIC BOOM/ FIRES BREAKING OUT WORLDWIDE THE CLOSER WORMWOOD GETS ( HUGE FIRES HIT HISTORIC PHILIPPINES MANILLA POST OFFICE+LARGE COMPLEX CAUGHT IN FLAMES IN CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA) WILL ONLY GET WORSE AND FAST/ READ BELOW. Today is now 5/23/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see more large asteroid debri chunks came in. One looks like it might of hit or exploded over the massive volcano called popocatepetl in Mexico which that volcano by Mexico City is soon to have a massive eruption so mainstream media is warning 22 million people down in Mexico by Mexico City to be ready to evacuate...as the volcano has blown the past many years though when that meteor either hit or blew over it one night ago it really started to blow more. As things in the heavens effect volcanoes and earths crust. Moreso if that meteor hit popocatepetl though I can't tell if it did. Also a massive meteor fell over Australia 1-2 nights ago causing a massive sonic boom.Like i've said many times first comes clusters of debri as stated by more than one insider , as is now from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system body which I believe the second body debris coming from is nibiru the comet planet which is NOT the same as wormwood/the fiery red dragon/planet x/the destroyer earths twin sun ( a brown dwarf star) as nibiru is a comet planet on the outer edge of the Nemesis/planet x system now getting tracked behind Venus by dejan predojevic and his team watching in the south hemisphere.... Plus NASA is tracking according to 2 legit planet x system insiders others know, NASA is tracking at least 3 possibly 4 other solar systems with their own debri tails also that have invaded into and around earths solar system to. As soon millions of fiery large and small rocks will fall worldwide from planet x/ the destroyer/ wormwood/ the fiery red dragons tail and will hit globally as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from yeshua or in his english translated name simply called ( Jesus ) and christ meaning messiah. .... Is christ your Lord ? Alot of big things coming..... Also massive fires you'll see broke out near a complex in North Carolina and at the historic post office in the Philippines happening due to many issues like sabotage from some bad people as multiple government insiders have warned... Also because radiation is coming hard into the planet going into our bodies making us all sick while soaking in earth's ionosphere and earths core causing swelling in earth's core which is causing gases/creatures/bugs/lava and magma to all rise causing global fires/and explosions are occuring from the radiation particles not just coming from the sun but coming in from planet x system bodies behind earth and from 2 stars that exploded that insider mike from around the world warned years ago on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel about pulses of cosmic and galactic radiation waves and pulses that were coming and now are heavy. Pulses are coming from behind the sun and from behind earth soaking in the ionosphere causing weather to go insane along with planet x being the other main factor and the planet x system as a whole. Not including extra planet bodies now in earths solar system not apart of the planet x system .... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItHr0sRStTU



