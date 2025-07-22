BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Sanjay Gupta rewrites history: “Never said jab would prevent infection/transmission”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
348 views • 1 month ago

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, in conversation with California governor Gavin Newscum, tried to rewrite history and do damage control in July of 2025. He talks about an “unfortunate” “communications problem” that people thought that the COVID jab would prevent them from getting and transmitting the ‘virus’, when in fact “there was not great evidence behind that and we reported as such”.

Yet Gupta said in May of 2021, “the data is now increasingly clear that you’d be very, very unlikely to transmit the virus to somebody else.”

On the other hand, “the unvaccinated person could be putting other people at risk, that’s the truth. They’re gonna have to figure that out. Whether institutions are gonna say, ‘we want to have some proof of vaccination’. Who knows and that’s gonna be a tough call for a lot of these places to sort of make.”

In short, according to Gupta the unvaxxed are plague rats putting other people at risk while the vaxxed completely safe.

Note that ‘protecting others’, especially vulnerable others, can really be the only ‘valid’ argument in favor of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. Said differently, if you getting jabbed doesn’t protect others, that leaves zero other ‘valid’ arguments for mandates and passports.

In sharp contrast, there are a huge number of extremely valid arguments in opposition to mandates, such as that the Nuremberg Code and Declaration of Helsinki strictly forbid even the slightest pressure to get any kind of medical treatment. It’s unethical to force someone to take a health risk, even a small health risk, in order to protect others.

Mirrored - frankploegman

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
vaxxlugenpressedr sanjay gupta
