Holocaust Hoax In Camp Treblinka - Documentary By Eric Hunt
hauptmann
hauptmann
20 followers
Follow
0
26 views • 6 months ago

The Treblinka Archaeology Hoax 2014 By Eric Hunt (With German Sub)


There is no documentary evidence that Treblinka was an extermination center.

In fact, contemporary records suggest that the camp had a very different function.

Discovered in 1989, and published here for the first time in the United States, these German reconnaissance photos corroborate other evidence indicating that Treblinka was actually a transit camp.

https://codoh.com/library/document/treblinka-3/en/


Übersetzung:

therebel.org (the Rebel of Oz)

https://web.archive.org/web/20200119065919/https://therebel.org/ (censored 2020)


und democratic-republicans.us (John de Nugent)

https://web.archive.org/web/20151217040459/http://democratic-republicans.us/ (changed 2015)

to https://johndenugent.com/ (new)


https://web.archive.org/web/20160314213154/https://gaschamberhoax.com/


More:

codoh.com

gaschamerhoax.com

vho.org

holohoax101.org

germarrudolf.com

nazigassings.com


Videos:

one third of the holocaust

auschwitz - the surprising truth

the holocaust revisited 1-5 by david McCalden & Andres allen

Keywords
russiaenglandhistoryholocaustgermanydocumentaryauschwitztreblinkapoleneric hunt
