Iranian hacker group dumps large amount of data, images from offices & servers of Israeli-backed anti-Iranian govt outlet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian hacker group 'Handala' says they've LEAKED email server and photos from 'Iran International' offices
Leak dumps large amount of data, images from offices and servers of Israeli-backed anti-Iranian government outlet.
Thumbnail image of 'Handala' hacker group.
Adding, no affiliation with the above:
Rubio imposter attempting to 'gain information access' by manipulating 'powerful government officials' with AI voice — WaPo
'Contacted at least 5 government officials, including 3 foreign ministers'
State Department investigating, suspect also AI-mimicked Rubio's writing style