Lifehack director of photography at a matinee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS-Ohy2Sr18
Filming organization. How to shoot video?The videographer came to his children in the kindergarten to shoot the matinee.
A New Year's party in kindergarten has never been filmed like that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pByPIjQUg_M
So morning performances are not removed | video filming | videographer
I installed studio lighting, hung radio loops on Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden. I took a Bowens90x90 softbox, two reflectors, curtains with color filters, led panels, THREE CAMERAS.
If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.
I'm making a video
Video for business
Promotional videos
Instagram content
Movies
TV programs and reality shows
As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws