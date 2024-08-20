COURT STREET 🥊 BEATING

A New Jersey Transit bus driver has been arrested for allegedly pummeling a straphanger and putting him in a chokehold in a caught-on-camera attack after the passenger apparently spat on him mid-route.





The driver, Toron Walker, was nabbed after the violent altercation with the male passenger erupted on a crowded bus in Newark on Friday afternoon, RLS Media reported.





Footage of the ordeal allegedly showed the driver pinning the male passenger down to one of the seats by his neck before slamming him down in the middle of the aisle.





The driver then landed several blows to the passenger’s head, one clip shows.





“You f—ed up. What the f–k is wrong with you? You want to spit?” Walker could be heard shouting as he continued to punch the commuter.





At one point, Walker was allegedly filmed getting the man in a chokehold as horrified passengers screamed for him to stop.





Cops eventually boarded the bus, which was stopped at Court Street near Broad Street, and found Walker allegedly still pummeling the passenger, Newark’s Department of Public Safety said.





He was cuffed and later slapped with an aggravated assault charge.





The victim, meanwhile, didn’t suffer any severe injuries in the melee, police said.





New Jersey Transit officials didn’t immediately respond to The Post about Walker’s arrest.





