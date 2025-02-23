BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oni Zero - Fukkatsu (2001, Playstation)
6 months ago

Oni Zero - Fukkatsu (ONI零 ～復活～ , "fukkatsu" means revival, restoration or comeback) or Pandora Max Series Vol. 6: Oni Rei - Fukkatsu is a JRPG developed and published by Pandora Box. It was only released in Japan.

During the Heian period in Japan, there was a village where humans and ghosts coexisted peacefully. Created by a ghost who wanted to end the animosity between them, it existed, isolated, for more than 250 years. Unfornately, evil forces now have chosen to attack. You play a young boy called Shiroumaru living in this village. He and his friends Gedoumaru and Saki barely escape the attack on the village. Some years later, they return to bring peace to the land once again.

You control a party consiting of Shiroumaru, Gedoumarou and Saki. Each of them has an element associated to him. This has influence on fighting monsters associated with different elements. Combat is turn-based. Apart from weapons and magic, you also have the ability to transform your characters into supernatural beings for a while, which gives them more powerful special attacks.

playstationrpgpandora box
