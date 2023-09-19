CIA Caught BRIBING Covid Analysts: Spooks Attempted Pay Off To Squash Covid Lab Leak Theory

Stew Peters Show





Sep 18, 2023





In 2020, the CIA tried to cover up the Chinese lab leak theory.

Phil Romain is here to talk about the whistleblower who revealed that the CIA tried to cover up where the Covid-19 virus originated.

Once again the conspiracy theories were right and silicon valley censorship suppressed the truth to do the globalists’ bidding.

The Department of Defense created and unleashed a weapon of biowarfare against humanity.

Then, the CIA bribed people to cover it up.

On September 20th, there will be a 1 million man march in Ottawa, Canada to protest the trans agenda.

Forced masking and lockdowns are coming back very soon.

The people must resist and Covid tyrants must face extreme accountability.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3itrla-cia-caught-bribing-covid-analysts-spooks-attempted-pay-off-to-squash-covid-.html