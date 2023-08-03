Charity, Responsibility and Accountability (Lesson 8)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TimeKeeper discusses the concept of charity and warns about the dangers of its misapplication. He argues that your greatest responsibility is to self and having both responsibility and accountability for self is the greatest way one can serve mankind.
The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
Music: Soft Ambient by Alex_MakeMusic
https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-soft-ambient-10782/