Ireland Refers Israel To ICC,Young Israelis Refuse To Participate In Gaza Genocide,Powerful Speech By Cornel West&More

More than 100 US congressional staffers staged a walkout protest in Capitol Hill to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. The staffers said they receive calls everyday from constituents calling for an end to violence but Congress leaders are not listening to the people.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has made a bold call for Ireland to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

MEP Clare Daly condemns Israeli occupation

An Israeli airstrike killed Palestinian physician Doctor Hammam Alloh, who was working in al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza on 12 November.

In his last interview, Hammam spoke with Democracy Now about his refusal to leave to south Gaza, saying he did not study to become a doctor just to abandon his patients.

We speak with two physicians who knew Dr. Hammam Alloh, a Palestinian nephrologist at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital who was killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike. They recall him as a "committed physician, wonderful father" and "beacon of light." He had refused to heed Israeli directives to evacuate in order to continue providing care to his patients. "He spent a decade learning how to serve his people," says Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan with Doctors Without Borders. "He wanted his children to be able to see a day when they had a free, just, durable, free life in Palestine, without occupation," says Dr. Ben Thomson, a fellow nephrologist who worked with Dr. Alloh.

Dr Cornel West, a philosopher, political activist and US presidential candidate, spoke in support of Palestinians in Gaza and called for a ceasefire outside the UN building in New York City.







