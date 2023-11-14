BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ireland Refers Israel To ICC,Young Israelis Refuse To Participate In Gaza Genocide,Powerful Speech By Cornel West&More
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
43 views • 11/14/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H6PdKn1_zI&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

More than 100 US congressional staffers staged a walkout protest in Capitol Hill to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. The staffers said they receive calls everyday from constituents calling for an end to violence but Congress leaders are not listening to the people.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YKsZMaALiCU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlRInaU2gTE&list=WL&index=5&ab_channel=DawnNewsEnglish  

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has made a bold call for Ireland to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mupnXOFvtwE&list=LL&index=33&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

MEP Clare Daly condemns Israeli occupation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZWwBvO-uM&list=LL&index=5&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

An Israeli airstrike killed Palestinian physician Doctor Hammam Alloh, who was working in al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza on 12 November.

In his last interview, Hammam spoke with Democracy Now about his refusal to leave to south Gaza, saying he did not study to become a doctor just to abandon his patients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvLS_zbVwGM 

We speak with two physicians who knew Dr. Hammam Alloh, a Palestinian nephrologist at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital who was killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike. They recall him as a "committed physician, wonderful father" and "beacon of light." He had refused to heed Israeli directives to evacuate in order to continue providing care to his patients. "He spent a decade learning how to serve his people," says Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan with Doctors Without Borders. "He wanted his children to be able to see a day when they had a free, just, durable, free life in Palestine, without occupation," says Dr. Ben Thomson, a fellow nephrologist who worked with Dr. Alloh.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtJVMCPiNo0&list=LL&index=34&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye 

Dr Cornel West, a philosopher, political activist and US presidential candidate, spoke in support of Palestinians in Gaza and called for a ceasefire outside the UN building in New York City.



.



Keywords
israelisraelisirelandspeechicckilledairstrikecornel westgaza genocidedr hammam alloh
