BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Genetic Roulette: The Documented Health Risks of Genetically Engineered Foods by Jeffrey M. Smith
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
209 views • 2 months ago

In "Genetic Roulette: The Documented Health Risks of Genetically Engineered Foods," Jeffrey M. Smith presents a compelling case against the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), arguing that the biotech industry has systematically downplayed and concealed the potential health risks associated with GM foods. Smith meticulously outlines how genetic engineering, a process he likens to haphazardly throwing darts into a haystack, disrupts the complex genetic balance of organisms, leading to unpredictable mutations, altered proteins and potential triggers for allergies and toxicities. He criticizes the FDA's 1992 policy on GM foods, alleging that it was based on a misrepresentation of scientific evidence and influenced by political appointees with ties to the industry, such as Michael Taylor, a former Monsanto attorney. Smith highlights the cozy relationship between the GM industry and government regulators, exposing instances where scientists who raised concerns, like Arpad Pusztai, faced retaliation and censorship. He presents a wealth of evidence, including peer-reviewed studies and eyewitness accounts, detailing adverse health effects in animals and humans, such as organ damage, immune system impairment and potential long-term risks like transgene transfer and new disease triggers. Smith calls for more rigorous safety testing, transparent regulatory processes and practical steps for consumers to avoid GM foods, urging policymakers to prioritize public health over corporate interests. Ultimately, "Genetic Roulette" serves as a wake-up call, challenging readers to rethink their assumptions about GM foods and demand greater accountability from the biotech industry and government regulators.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy