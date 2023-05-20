Financial Transaction Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For more financial empowerment, join Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey for this week’s episode of ‘Financial Rebellion.’ Today, they define what it means to have freedom of financial transaction, the components of central banking and more. Tune in to the show on CHD.TV!
Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion