"Crocus". Aerial view.
The collapsed roof at the fire site is clearly visible.
Today in Russia is the Day of National Mourning.
The country mourns the victims of the terrible terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" - 133 people lost their lives.
Throughout Russia, starting from the Far East, state flags are being flown at half-mast.