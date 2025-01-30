CHLORINE DIOXIDE solution & CAYENNE PEPPER: caution advised (My CDS experiment continues) MVI_3657

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before mid-last year, about 8 months ago, I began experimenting with the mix-on-the-spot version of chlorine dioxide, half Sodium Chlorite solution (NaClO2) plus half Hydrocloric Acid 4.5%, using several times through the day. Most of the past 8 months I did not use any Chlorine Dioxide in any form, due to its clash with my vitamin and anti-oxidant regime. I have graduated to using ready-made Chlorine Dioxide Solution, at the end of every second day, to save time. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice. Do your own research. These are chemicals to be treated with care.