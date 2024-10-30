NATO says 'Every person is a potential target', notes Prof. David A. Hughes

NATO's Joint Warfare Centre: "The human mind is becoming the battlefield of tomorrow, and this means that every person is a potential target. Warfare is no long a purely military concept; it has become much broader and more complex. In the future, there will only be one rule in warfare: There are no rules." (van der Klaauw, 2023, p. 101)

"Neural nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream and make it possible to link the human brain directly to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process."

This is from Prof. David A. Hughes's presentation titled "Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only: My presentation for the Omniwar presentation, but with the slides full screen", which was posted on 6 Oct 2024 here:

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/resisting-the-global-technocratic

This presentation was made by Prof. David A. Hughes at the "Omniwar Symposium | Sept. 21", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5fptfp-omniwar-symposium-sept.-21.html

